Do gig workers in India have insurance?

Gig workers in India are largely uninsured with nearly 47% with no insurance at all, a new study by CIIE.Co showed. The most common form of insurance according to the study was two-wheeler insurance, which most likely comes bundled with bikes. Despite higher risk levels due to the nature of the job, only one in five gig economy workers had either health or life-related insurance.

Unstandardised wages and unavailability of requirements such as insurance leave platform workers financially vulnerable. Contrary to perception, almost half of the study's respondents had been with the same platform for over two years, and are long-term commitments instead of short-term jobs.