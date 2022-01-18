Did Covid-rules claim a scalp at Credit Suisse?

Chairman of Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osario was asked to step down, after he was found to have violated quarantine rules. He attended the Wimbledon finals in July 2020, when he should have isolated according to UK rules; and then he flew in and out of Switzerland within four days, when the country had a 10-day quarantine. That said, the punishment seems a bit harsh. So there is another theory doing the rounds–Osario may have stepped on toes when he tried to reform corporate culture that led to the bank losing billions by lending to now-collapsed Greensill Capital and US hedge fund Archegos.