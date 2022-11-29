Demand for gold set to rise in the near future

Over 32 Lakh weddings have been planned until February 2023. Small wonder that the demand for gold is estimated to rise during the first wedding season in three years when all covid restrictions would have been lifted.

According to some estimates nearly 15-20% of the total wedding budget is spent on gold and diamond, among the two most sought after precious metals. And more crucially, overall, too, the demand for gold has risen. The World Gold Council estimates that the demand has already reached pre-pandemic levels and stood at 168 tonnes during the July-September of 2021.

