Decoded: IRDAI’s diktat on mental health coverage

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently asked general insurers to offer health covers for individuals with disabilities and also for those living with HIV/AIDS and mental health conditions. Mental health and HIV/AIDS are already covered under the existing framework. However, companies will now have to put in place board-approved underwriting policies to ensure that coverage is not denied to anyone on these grounds. These products, such as other regular policies, will be annually renewable with a tenure of one year. The pricing, however, has been left to insurance companies. They will have to conform to a set of standard features and clauses specified by the IRDAI.

Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning