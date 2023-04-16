personal-finance

Decoded: Age-wise health insurance premium bands

Health insurance premiums can increase due to several reasons: rise in healthcare inflation, higher claim costs for certain segments and pre-defined hikes linked to age. As you grow older, the chances of contracting lifestyle and other diseases go up too and insurers cover this risk by charging higher premiums even if your health parameters remain the same. So, you could be paying the same premium from, say, 35 years to 45 years, but the moment you turn 46, your premium could see a jump. Most health insurers follow such age-wise grids, which are disclosed publicly. Ensure that you check premium figures applicable to your age group as also the quantum of hikes in store in future when you buy a policy.