COP27: India to push for climate financing

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) will be held between November 6 and 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and India is going push for discussions on financing models of renewable energy. Union power minister RK Singh in the recently concluded fifth assembly meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) said, “We will raise the issue of climate finance for energy transition and energy access in developing countries at COP27. We are going to focus on energy transition through solar." The aim of COP27 is to mitigate global warming, adopt global goals, attempt to achieve a $100 billion climate finance target by 2023.