Charges you pay when sending money abroad

Many Indians send money overseas for investments, maintenance of family members, medical treatments and for education overseas. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows remittances up to $2.5 lakh per financial year under Liberalised Remittances Scheme.

While remitting money the money changer charges a mark-up over the ongoing rate of foreign exchange. The sender of money also has to pay a service charge and goods and services tax. Nostro charges apply in the range of $15 to $30 per transaction. If remittance exceeds Rs 7 lakh in a year, then tax is collected at source at applicable rate. The recipient's bank too can charge a fixed fee towards acceptance of incoming money.