Can state discoms meet clean-energy targets?

The Ministry of Power has said that State Electricity Boards (SEBs) will have to source 43.33% of their energy needs from renewable sources by FY23. In other words, the state discoms’ Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) has been more than doubled from their current RPO of 21% (FY22). The RPO target set for FY30 is based on the installed capacity for RE (including hydro) going up to 500 GW. But according to Jefferies’ estimates, the installed capacity for RE might be just 352GW (including hydro) by that deadline. That said, the analyst adds that RE capacity additions could accelerate, “potentially surprising our estimates positively”.