Can pets fly with you now?

Akasa Air will allow passengers to carry domesticated cats and dogs onboard (along with passengers) from November. Only small pets, weighing up to seven kg, can be brought inside the passenger cabin and heavier animals, weighing more than seven kg will continue to travel in the cargo compartment. A pet heavier than 32kg needs to be sent via the cargo terminal. As of now, only two pets will be allowed per flight—one each in the cabin and cargo hold. The airline has enlisted the help of the NGO, Umeed for Animals Foundation, to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience for all.