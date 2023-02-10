business

Can NRIs claim rebate under the new tax regime?

For tax-payers with income of up to Rs 7 lakh, tax payable will be zero under the new tax regime, thanks to the rebate of up to Rs 25,000 announced in Budget 2023. But, this is meant only for resident individuals. So, if you are a non-resident individual (NRI) with taxable income of Rs 7 lakh, you will have to pay the applicable tax (Rs 25,000). Resident, but not ordinarily resident (RNOR), though, can claim the rebate. Residential status is determined every year based on the number of days you have stayed in India. For instance, those who have been in India for at least 182 days in that financial year are termed resident individuals.