Can NCLT order a liquidation if creditors want to settle?

The Supreme Court recently ruled in an insolvency case that commercial wisdom exercised by a committee of creditors (CoC) should be given due weightage. In the Siva Industries case, the CoC had approved a settlement and allowed withdrawal from the insolvency process. But the NCLT ordered liquidation. The SC allowed the scheme, saying the CoC had deliberated the pros and cons and exercised its commercial wisdom before taking a decision. As long as the law and due process is followed and their actions are not arbitrary, irrational and the like, then courts cannot question the CoC's commercial wisdom.