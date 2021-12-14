Can a TV series cause a stock to fall 5%?

Yes, ask Peloton. If you haven't watched Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, and intend to watch it, stop right here. Spoiler ahead. The company's stock began falling last Friday after HBO Max's series featured its stationary bike a day earlier. It showed Mr Big, who is the central character Carrie's husband, dying after exercising on it. Soon, the stock showed a weakening pulse. The company hadn't been informed about the plotline around its product. Peloton responded with an ad showing Mr Big alive and healthy, and having a cosy, fireside chat with a woman who-is-not-Carrie about “new beginnings”. Burn!