business

Women in IT: Lonely at the top but getting better

Indian IT industry is among the largest employers of women, who account for over a quarter of its workforce. Sadly, this tapers at top levels. While women constitute up to 50% at the entry level, the number shrinks in mid-management, and is in single digits at the executive level. But companies are consciously addressing the issue. Wipro recently announced three women for key leadership roles. NASSCOM's executive council has 30% women, including its first woman chairperson Rekha M Menon. HCL Tech's Roshni Nadar is the first woman to helm a top Indian IT firm. Good news: firms now have a conscious policy to promote women to leadership roles, and training to increase that share.