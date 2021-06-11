business

Will new Alzheimer's drug be a gamechanger?

The USFDA on June 7 approved Biogen's drug Aducanumab to treat Alzheimer's disease. No new Alzheimer's drug has been approved since Forest Labs' Namenda in 2003. The latest approval isn't without controversy. USFDA's advisory panel opposed the approval saying that the treatment hasn't been shown to help slow down the brain disease. The scientific understanding of Alzheimer's is evolving and the drugs available in the market treat symptoms and not the underlying causes. Aducanumab is interesting because it is more targeted that cuts amyloid, a protein that clumps into plaque in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.