Why was the tax payment deadline extended again

CBDT extended due date for filing Income Tax Returns for second time this year to December 31. Earlier extended deadline was to end in September 30. This comes after taxpayers raised concerns about difficulties in filing returns on the new income tax portal, marred by glitches since its launch on June 7. Issues range from login issues, inability to generate OTP for Aadhaar validation, password generation glitches, failure to link old data for past returns, and problems in filing returns to errors such as interest calculation, incorrect capturing of details from Form 16 and inability to e-verify the ITR after filing. Phew!