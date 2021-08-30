business

Why was Boeing 737 Max aircraft banned?

India's air safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on August 26 lifted a ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft's India operations with immediate effect. DGCA had banned the plane's operations since March 2019 after two fatal accidents killed 346 people. In October 2018, 737 Max, the newest member of Boeing's 737 narrow-body family crashed in the Java Sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. Later, in March 2019, another aircraft of the same model crashed in Ethiopia, after which aviation authorities globally decided to ground the plane pending investigation into the cause of the crashes. SpiceJet is the sole operator of 737 Max planes in its fleet. The other, Jet Airways, is defunct.