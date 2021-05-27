business

Why the next big thing in tech is AR

Augmented Reality (AR) is the next big thing in tech with firms such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Snap betting big on it and it's not hard to see why. A report by Snap in partnership with Deloitte says 85% of customers in developing countries like India, Mexico and Malaysia, and 74% average globally think AR will be key in next 5 years. Emergence of tech such as AR glasses and headsets could revolutionise how consumers and businesses interact. While Snap has launched AR Spectacles, Apple is said to be working on an AR headset, likely to hit market by 2022. Facebook and Google aren't far behind. The AR market is expected to be valued at $72.7 billion by 2024, per reports.