Why the Juspay cyber attack is worrying

The latest entity to fall prey to the attempts of hackers to steal information was Juspay, a Bengaluru digital payments startup. Hackers broke into Juspay, which counts Amazon, Uber, Airtel and Swiggy as customers, last August but the news came to light only recently when details of 10 crore customers were found in the dark web. The Juspay attack is disconcerting because cyberattacks have surged during the pandemic. Last year BigBasket fell prey to a similar attack. India ranked third place in cyber attacks in 2020, per one study. The complexity of payments—involving RBI, banks, merchants, telecom firms etc— stacked against the vulnerability of data infrastructure doesn't offer comfort.