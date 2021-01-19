business

Why SUV sales are cruising during Covid

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are hogging the limelight and how! The share of SUVs in overall passenger vehicles pie hit all-time high of 38 percent by end December from 28 percent in FY19, according to data by industry body SIAM. What changed in the three years? Almost every carmaker has put money on SUVs, sensing changes in the preference of customers willing to spend on vehicles that may be costlier but offer comfort, more space and enable long road trips. Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Tata Motors, Nissan and MG Motor have launched SUVs in different segments and at least half a dozen more are in the pipeline for 2021 from Renault, Citroen, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen and Skoda.