business

Why state-led cyber attacks worry corporates

A vast majority of major global companies is increasingly worried about catastrophic reputational and financial consequences of a state-led cyberattack, a survey by Economist Intelligence Unit and Cybersecurity Tech Accord showed. More severe and coordinated than existing cyberattacks, the new ones by states need active global political cooperation to mitigate, they said. The new attacks are beyond what most corporates could handle. The survey covered 520 corporate executives the world over. Up to 80 percent in the Asia-Pacific region voiced grave concerns. Chinese and Russian hackers reportedly targeted foreign companies that were posing major competition to firms from their nations.