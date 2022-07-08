Why should you look at constant currency revenues?

Constant currency refers to an exchange rate that removes fluctuations while calculating financial performance of a company. Export-focused companies, mainly the information technology (IT) firms, use constant currency to report their quarterly earnings. The rationale is that sharp fluctuations in exchange rates tend to distort the actual performance of a balance sheet. For instance, TCS has witnessed robust growth in revenues on the back of strong deal pipeline in FY22 but in dollar terms, its revenue growth lags because of exchange rate volatility. The dollar has risen sharply versus other units, elevating rupee revenues.