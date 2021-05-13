business

Why online grocery deliveries are delayed

In recent weeks, you would've noticed online grocery deliveries getting delayed by 4-5 days. What is happening? A combination of factors—staff crunch, state-wise lockdowns, demand surge and supply chain gap. With people staying indoors after COVID-19 second wave, the e-grocery order volumes have more than doubled across multiple categories, stressing existing supply chain. Online grocers are also struggling with administration as multiple states allow e-tailers to only deliver essentials. Police constantly check if delivery personnel are delivering just essentials. Supplies to inter-state warehouses have slowed down as a result. Companies are also dealing with staff shortage as employees call in sick.