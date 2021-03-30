business

Why is startup funding on fire?

Startup funding is on a tear, with early-stage deal sizes and valuations touching record highs, and market leaders' valuations jumping by billions in a few months. The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a temporary blow to all startups but served as a boon for internet companies which rose to prominence as more people transacted online from home while avoiding physical contact. Investors say the market for internet startups has expanded across sectors by at least 20-30%, while money is widely available because of record-low interest rates in the US and investors looking for newer markets to deploy in. The upcoming startup IPOs are also leading to large pre-IPO rounds from private equity and other investors.