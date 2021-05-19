business

Why is ESG investing gaining importance?

Remember the Volkswagen emissions scandal? Well, post the outbreak of Covid-19, the lens is back on climate change and sustainability like never before globally. ESG investing refers to filtering firms based on environmental, social and corporate governance related criteria. For instance, factors such as pollution, public health and public safety matter here. Recently, market regulator Sebi introduced a format for sustainability related disclosures for listed firms, which is a step in the ESG direction. ESG compliant firms are believed to be less risky and volatile and also give investors a chance to make a 'positive ' impact with their funds.