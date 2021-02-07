business

Why insurance companies are so pumped up

​Life insurance companies are having a moment. They launched 51 new products in the individual and group segments between April 1 and December 31, 2020 taking advantage of the sudden rise in demand for protection plans and health insurance due to fears of the virus. Typically, the life insurance industry launches 30-40 products every year. But the pandemic has triggered a surge in insurance demand in FY21. Expect more launches in the fourth quarter when the run-up to tax-saving season triggers higher sales.