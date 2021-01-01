business

Why digital lenders face RBI's flak

Digital lenders have mushroomed over the last couple of years. Be it the Apple's App Store or Google's Android Play Store, they are everywhere. Unregulated entities create an app and offer instant loans. While they look attractive, small value loans with high interest rates usually drag borrowers into a debt trap. Most of these players do not abide by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and guidelines. However, in many cases, regulated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) too have gotten dragged into the crisis. The RBI is asking consumers to stay away from unregulated lenders and is also looking into the sector to get details about the players and how they are operating.