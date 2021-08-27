business

Why did the FM again summon Infosys CEO?

On August 23, just two months after the first meeting with the Finance Minister, Infosys was summoned again. The new income tax e-filing portal it developed continued to be riddled with glitches since the launch on June 7. Right from logging into the portal, the entire tax filing process is wrought with one issue or the other frustrating the users. For example, One Time Password was not consistent, and e-verification was a challenge. During the meeting, CEO Salil Parekh said around 750 people were working on the project and COO UB Pravin Rao will oversee the progress. He said the team is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience for users.