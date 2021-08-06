business

Why did air passenger traffic rise on August 1?

Aviation industry witnessed record numbers on August 1. Domestic passenger traffic crossed the 2 lakh mark and flight count went past the 2,000 mark, both for the first time in more than 100 days. This comes after the government delayed announcing the fare band after the earlier price caps expired on July 31. Taking advantage of a lack of floor price, airlines were quick to announce heavy discounts on tickets, driven by market dynamics and competition. Since the resumption of airlines from May 25 last year, airlines have been under strict regulation, receiving circulars on fare caps about 15 days prior to the start of a month. They made most of the opportunity.