Why Byju's may acquire Aakash

Online edtech meets offline counterpart— the proposed deal is a surprise. But Aakash, with its offline teaching muscle, is expanding online. Aakash knows education while Byju's knows selling devices to customers and running an internet company. If offline learning is the final piece of the edtech puzzle, buying Aakash is a simple and direct way to strengthen offline reach. If a deal happens, it also explains why Byju's raised a billion dollars in 2020. For Byju's, whose sales tactics are sometimes aggressive and product not yet ubiquitous, the deal could boost its ambitions to go mainstream in metros—where Aakash is strong—and holds cross-selling opportunities.