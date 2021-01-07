business

Why banks prefer CASA deposits

Current and Savings Account, or CASA, deposits are cheaper money that banks raise from depositors. These deposits help a bank lower its cost of funds compared with the relatively expensive term deposits. Term deposits carry higher interest (5-7% currently) than current and savings account deposits (3-4%). Hence, it is critical for banks to grow CASA deposits. In recent quarters, private banks have been trying to raise more CASA deposits and improve the ratio of CASA deposits to total deposits, the data suggests.