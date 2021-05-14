business

Why auto sales will likely miss FY19 peak again

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit automobile sales across the country for the second time in as many years. Sales plunged in April and there is no respite because of lockdowns imposed across the country in May. What does that mean? Passenger vehicle sales in 2021-22 will be in slow lane and are unlikely to reach 2018-19 level, the last peak. According to sales data, the sector will have to sell around 3,500 over and above the sales figures of FY19 every month for the remainder of FY22 to reach the level of FY19. That seems near impossible. The Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association also said COVID-19 has not only unsettled urban but also rural markets, thus, recovery is likely to take longer.