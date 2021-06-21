business

Why auto industry expects better sales in June

Both automobile companies and dealers are hopeful that sales may rise to the same levels of June 2020 due to pent-up demand as lockdown restrictions begin to gradually ease. A boost in sales was seen in 2020 after the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 ended last year. They expect a repeat. The Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations earlier this week said that the first nine days of June have seen better than expected sales due to pent-up demand. Automobile sales in the country rose 26% year-on-year during January-March 2021, before falling significantly in April and May. Total retail sales fell 68 percent to 5,35,855 units in May from 16,49,678 units in March.