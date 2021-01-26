business

Why are Indian startups ‘flipping'?

Many Indian startups are incorporating their companies abroad, especially in the US and Singapore. American startup accelerator Y-Combinator has lately been pushing its Indian portfolio companies to flip structure to become US-based. Some startups need no nudge. What is happening? The decision of some startups to incorporate abroad stems from ambitions to launch an overseas IPO. There is a matter of convenience as their investors are from that country. But this so-called flipping to the US (or another foreign country) early on can lead to Indian tax issues later and is a lot of paperwork for founders. Can't blame them though: flipping is spawned by policy unfriendliness and regulatory uncertainty.