Why are edtech companies going hybrid?

The opening up of physical tuition centres, schools, and colleges coupled with the funding crunch has had a domino effect on India's thriving consumer edtech companies such as Byju's, Unacademy, Vedantu, and so on. These companies, many of which became unicorns, are now investing heavily to pivot to hybrid coaching, bundling their online and offline offerings to provide the ‘best of both worlds.' While the hybrid pivot allows edtech companies to take on giants in their non-core segments, it also adds to their revenue, especially when many are struggling to keep up with their growth trajectories.