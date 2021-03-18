business

Why are bank employees striking?

Public sector bank employees in India went on a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 with bank unions claiming participation from over a million employees. What exactly for? India's trade unions have a big say in public sector banks (PSBs), which in turn, control around 60 percent of banking assets. The government, in the last Union Budget, said it would privatise three sarkari banks including IDBI Bank. There is no clarity about the other two. Since this announcement, the bank unions have been worried that such an exercise will lead to job losses, conversion of permanent jobs to contract jobs and the private sector ending up dictating terms in PSBs. They don't like that situation.