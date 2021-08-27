business

Why are automobiles expensive in India?

Taxes have always been a contentious subject, particularly for the auto sector. In general, automobiles are an expensive commodity across the world, but in India, they have always been more expensive compared with many developed countries. Why? Cars and two-wheelers here attract GST of 28%, almost double the taxes charged in other countries. At a recent convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, industry bosses such as RC Bhargava of Maruti and Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motors urged government to reconsider taxes on automobiles to boost sales and help revive the sector. They noted that states charged road tax over and above the high GST rates, making affordability virtually impossible.