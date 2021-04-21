business

Why Apple's M1 chip has changed the game

Apple's M1 chip now powers its desktop line, MacBooks, and the iPad Pro. What makes the chip so versatile? Is it the industry leading 5nm process or is it the fact that the chip now allows cross compatibility across Apple's entire range of devices? The answer is a mix of both. The M1 chip is powerful; we already know that based on the tests already done on the MacBook. The real game changer here is how it allows Apple to unify its offerings under one umbrella, offering apps and experiences that work across the gamut of devices. Apple now has a unified hardware ecosystem and allows customers a choice of the form factor they prefer, irrespective of performance since they are all equally as powerful.