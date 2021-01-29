business

Who are LPs?

LPs or Limited Partners are the people who invest in venture capital and private equity funds. Traditionally, these include pension funds, university endowments and large family offices. For smaller funds and for first-time fund managers, LPs even include individuals who have a surplus income they can invest, and other entrepreneurs or investment bankers in their network. LPs provide money, while General Partners (GPs) are the people who invest this money, AKA- venture capitalists. Most funds like to have an anchor LP- a well-known firm providing 10-30 percent of the fund- say IFC or SIDBI.