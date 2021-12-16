business

Which popular subreddit will see its last X'mas?

It is r/secretsanta—an online community started in 2009 by Dan McComas, that matches people across countries for exchange of gifts. Its 2,21,000-strong membership list boasts of big names such as Bill Gates, who gifted an original manuscript of The Great Gatsby and a custom-made blanket for a horse; Arnold Schwarzegger, who gave his cat drawing; and SnoopDogg, who sent “Merry Xmizzle” wishes and embroidered slippers. This June, Reddit announced that it is retiring this subreddit after 2021, and speculation was that subreddits on market tips and cryptotrade were driving more engagement than Secret Santa, by nearly 50x. So did trading drive Santa out of business?