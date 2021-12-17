business

Which giant-of-the-skies is signing off?

A380, from Airbus' stables. The company had said that it will phase the craft out by 2021 because of lack of demand, and true to its word, the last unit of this ‘superjumbo' model has been delivered to Dubai-based airline Emirates. The A380 is superjumbo in every sense—it is a double-decker, can accommodate 538 on the main deck and 315 on the upper, has 15 different temperate-control zones, and can have double beds, showers and even cocktail bars! In all, Airbus had received 251 orders for this model from 14 customers. Each craft has 4 million individual components from 1,500 companies in 50 countries.