When is air travel expected to recover?

India's domestic air travel may recover by the January-March quarter(Q4FY22) on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic will start receding and vaccinations will pick up pace. Aviation experts have also noted that the government may start easing the capacity cap by August this year which is at 50 percent currently. Analysts expect that there will be no cap in Q4FY22. They also foresee that passengers will start undertaking leisure travel, but it will depend on the success of the vaccination programme. Air travel had started to recover in early 2021 but with the resurgence of a deadly second wave, it again dropped.