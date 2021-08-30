business

What's the deal with liberalised drone rules?

The civil aviation ministry has eased the rules surrounding operating drones in India. Now instead of 25, only five forms are to be filled to operate drones. Various approvals such as a unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness, certificate of conformance, student remote pilot licence and certificate of maintenance have also been abolished. The government has also delinked a fee that was earlier linked to the size of the drone, making it easier for drone operators. All in all, the new rules have been welcomed by drone stakeholders.