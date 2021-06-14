business

What's palm oil got to do with price of soap?

The consumer's first line of defence against the pandemic -- the humble bar of soap -- has become dearer. The price of soap bars climbed over 11 percent on average in the last one year, according to ShopX. Soap makers say they raised prices because the rates of palm oil – which accounts for 50-60 percent of raw material costs – jumped over 50 percent in the last 12 months. India imports over 90 percent of its palm oil needs from Malaysia and Indonesia. A labour shortage in these countries has led to lower exportable surplus and a global supply crunch.