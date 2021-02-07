business

What to make of Adani Energy's stratospheric rally

Adani Energy, which swung back to black in the third quarter with a profit of Rs 41 crore against a loss of Rs 128 crore a year ago, now has another reason to smile. It has entered the top 20 list of the world's most valuable energy companies, fueled by a 380 percent jump in its share price in two years. The stock has especially gained from its renewable business, which recently saw French major Total taking a 20 percent stake for $2.5 billion. The list is topped by Nextera Energy, and followed by Enel and Iberdrola. Adani is the only Indian company on the list. One thing to note—the list doesn't include oil and gas companies.