business

What to make of Adani Energy's stratospheric rally

Adani Energy, which swung back to black in the third quarter with a profit of Rs 41 crore against a loss of Rs 128 crore a year ago, now has another reason to smile. It has entered the top 20 list of the world's most valuable energy companies, fueled by a 380 percent jump in its share price in two years. The stock has especially gained from its renewable business, which recently saw French major Total taking a 20 percent stake for $2.5 billion. The list is topped by Nextera Energy, and followed by Enel and Iberdrola. Adani is the only Indian company on the list. One thing to noteā€”the list doesn't include oil and gas companies.