What SoftBank's comeback means for startups

SoftBank, the investment giant and telecom firm run by Masayoshi Son is back, and how. After nearly two years of intense scrutiny and record losses driven by aggressive investments in WeWork and other startups, the Japanese firm recorded a profit of $45.9 billion, led by soaring public markets and IPO successes. In India too, after being relatively silent post the WeWork saga, SoftBank is expected to invest $1.3 billion in the next few months in Swiggy, software firms Zeta, Whatfix and Ola Electric. These profits are on paper, not cash, but SoftBank's comeback signals another wave of aggressive investments- one of the deciding factors of the Indian startup ecosystem.