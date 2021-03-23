business

What SC ruling on loan moratorium means for banks

The Supreme Court, passing the final verdict on the loan moratorium case on March 23, essentially said all borrowers need to be compensated for interest-on-interest charged during the six-month moratorium period. The court also said no further extension will be given on moratorium and asked banks to start tagging NPAs (non-performing assets), or bad loans, lifting an earlier stay. The total cost of the compound interest waiver is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore. Banks have already paid part of it.