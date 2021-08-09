business

What makes Nykaa an unusual IPO candidate

The slew of upcoming startup IPOs can all blur into a singular sense of excitement. Yet, one company stands apart. Falguni Nayar's Nykaa is distinctive from every other IPO candidate this year, and arguably every startup in general. She (along with family) holds more than 50% of the company as it goes public compared with the 5-10% other founders hold. Nykaa has raised less than $100 million its entire life and is profitable, something no other e-commerce firm can claim. Nayar, a former banker, is also the first woman founder to take an internet company public in India. That's another landmark.