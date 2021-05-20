business

What is Thrasio and why is it making news?

Hearing Thrasio a lot these days? Thrasio is a US-based profitable startup that discovers top-rated and bestselling items on Amazon. It buys those firms from their small-time owners and grows them. Founded in 2018, Thrasio's early success centred on building investors' confidence in the business model. It has raised $1.85 billion at a valuation of $3-4 billion and is reported to be gearing up for a public listing. Many entrepreneurs are trying to replicate this model in India and top investors are already lining up. Tiger Global is reportedly backing Rishi Vasudev's Goat Brands Labs, which plans to acquire lifestyle brands. Firstcry is also launching an investment venture styled on the Thrasio model.