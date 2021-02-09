business

What is this Clubhouse everyone is talking about?

Clubhouse is an exclusive, invite-only audio chat application that was launched in December 2020. The social media network features virtual rooms that host discussions on topics ranging from talk shows, music, networking, dating, politics and more. These rooms are segregated (housed separately if you will) into clubs, which gives the app its name. The app became popular during the early days of the pandemic and by December 2020 had reached 600,000 registered members—unheard of for an invite-only app. Its popularity has since skyrocketed after Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg participated in separate discussions.