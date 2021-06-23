business

What is the deadly new Delta-plus Covid variant?

One of many variants in India now, Delta plus or AY.1, has grabbed attention due to reports of it being much more capable of evading vaccines and antibodies. The variant is a mutated form of the original B.1.617.2 or Delta variant behind India's disastrous second wave, which is now the dominant strain globally, according to the World Health Organization. Originally appearing in Europe, local Delta plus samples now show a key mutation (K417N) which makes it stealthier. Last week, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said the government is keeping an eye on it. While experts aren't yet sure of how infectious it is, apart from 20 cases in Maharashtra, cases have been found in Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.